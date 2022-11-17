Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 5,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,976. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

