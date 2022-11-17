Mark Braund Acquires 458,227 Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Braund purchased 458,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,582.27 ($5,384.57).

REACT Group Stock Performance

LON REAT traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. REACT Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1. The stock has a market cap of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

