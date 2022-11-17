Mark Braund Acquires 458,227 Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Braund purchased 458,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,582.27 ($5,384.57).
REACT Group Stock Performance
LON REAT traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. REACT Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1. The stock has a market cap of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.
REACT Group Company Profile
