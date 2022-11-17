Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.62. 5,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

