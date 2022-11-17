Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 162,435 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,872 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

