Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 6,307 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $261.05 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,730 shares of company stock worth $12,875,897 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

