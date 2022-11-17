Martingale Asset Management L P Has $19.69 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Ameren by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Up 1.3 %

AEE opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

