Martingale Asset Management L P Has $24.05 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.34% of Royal Gold worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

