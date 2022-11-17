Martingale Asset Management L P Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3,289.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

