Martingale Asset Management L P Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3,289.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.