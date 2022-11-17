Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $18.14 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of GD opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.55 and a 200 day moving average of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

