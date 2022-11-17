Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 14,135 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

