Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,188 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $240.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.05. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

