Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,907 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Life Storage worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

