Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,604 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $186.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.41. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $225.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

