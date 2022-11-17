Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

DHR opened at $266.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.29. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

