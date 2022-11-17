Maryland Capital Management Acquires 273 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.81. The stock had a trading volume of 110,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

