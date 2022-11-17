Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,835 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7,340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 260,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 257,076 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.1% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,453,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.75. 521,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

