Maryland Capital Management Has $12.55 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $95.52. 126,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

