Maryland Capital Management Has $20.32 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.49 on Thursday, reaching $149.63. The company had a trading volume of 297,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 277.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

