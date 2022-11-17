Maryland Capital Management Has $25.44 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 2.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.40% of Five Below worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Five Below by 44,352.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,711. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

