Maryland Capital Management Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 18,319.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.86. 519,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $257.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

