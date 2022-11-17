Maryland Capital Management Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.