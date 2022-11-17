Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $208.49. 39,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $260.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

