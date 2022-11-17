Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,045. The firm has a market cap of $327.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

