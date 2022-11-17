MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 10,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

MaxCyte Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557 over the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

