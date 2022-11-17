MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 10,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557 over the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

