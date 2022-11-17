MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 10,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
