Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Mayne Pharma Group shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

