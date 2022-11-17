McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McKesson were worth $69,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of MCK stock opened at $363.20 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

