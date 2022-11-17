Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

About Medallion Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 139.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.