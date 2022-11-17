Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
