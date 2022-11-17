Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY) Downgraded by Investec

Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Mediclinic International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Mediclinic International stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49. Mediclinic International has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

