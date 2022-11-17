Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Update

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 70,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,411. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.10 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Membership Collective Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 510,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

