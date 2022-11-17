MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $2,255,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 54.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $43.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $928.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $888.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,540.99. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.16 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

