Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.39.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.33. 588,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. The company has a market cap of $259.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $103.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

