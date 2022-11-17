Metal (MTL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.54 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and $8.54 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009953 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00574549 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.74 or 0.29920377 BTC.
Metal Token Profile
MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.
Buying and Selling Metal
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars.
