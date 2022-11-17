Metawar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $232.79 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $213.72 million and $232.79 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00095425 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

