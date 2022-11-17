MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIF remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.