MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.