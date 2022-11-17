Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

