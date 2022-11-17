Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Minim in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Minim’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Minim’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

