Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 91,903.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.36%.

Miromatrix Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of Miromatrix Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Miromatrix Medical

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

