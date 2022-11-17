Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 91,903.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.36%.
Miromatrix Medical Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.74.
Institutional Trading of Miromatrix Medical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.