Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $8.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.12) per share.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

