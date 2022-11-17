Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Trading Down 0.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 107,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 157,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.
