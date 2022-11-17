Mizuho Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $12.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $900.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in LivePerson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

