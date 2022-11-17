Mizuho Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $12.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $900.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $46.50.
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
