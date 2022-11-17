MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $491.98

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.98 ($5.78) and traded as low as GBX 374 ($4.39). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.47), with a volume of 15,830 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 680 ($7.99) to GBX 710 ($8.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £218.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($48,413.63).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

