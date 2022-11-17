Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 10,001 Shares

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 431,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

