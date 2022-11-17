Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $3,815,195.21 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

