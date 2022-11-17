Mohammed Katibeh Sells 2,540 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $248.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

