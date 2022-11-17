Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 7,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

