Monero One Day Volume Tops $71.78 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $71.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $134.24 or 0.00797228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00372161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00117414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00620061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00233280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00237340 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,202,034 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.