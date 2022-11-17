Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.