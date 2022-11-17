Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

