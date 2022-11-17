Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $375.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.21 and a 200 day moving average of $415.70. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

