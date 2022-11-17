Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 254,227 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $45.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Monro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 123.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

